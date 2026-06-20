Public hearing June 22 for transfer of surplus property to Seattle from the 145th Corridor Phase 1 and 145th Interchange Projects

The Shoreline City Council will hold a public hearing, as required under RCW 39.33, on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 7:00pm at City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, 98133 to receive comments (written or oral) on adoption of Resolution 565.



Resolution 565 declares certain real property and improvements from the NE 145th Corridor – Phase 1 and 145th/I-5 Interchange Projects (together the Projects) surplus and authorizes an intergovernmental transfer of the same to the City of Seattle.

145th I-5 interchange transfer area

145th Corridor Phase 1 Transfer Area

145th Street/I-5 Interchange Transfer Area -12,326 SF of previously privately owned property on the south side of 145th including parts of two parcels, Tax Parcel Nos. 2832100170 and 2832100190. Shoreline has constructed retaining walls, sidewalks, and a portion of the 4th Avenue cul-de-sac in this area.

145th Corridor Phase 1 Transfer Area – 1,511 SF of previously privately owned property on the south side of 145th including parts of five parcels, Tax Parcel Nos. 2075100005, 2832100190, 2026049026, 2026049040, and 2026049152. Shoreline has constructed retaining walls and sidewalks in this area. The properties are located within the municipal boundaries of the City of Seattle and Shoreline is seeking to surplus the property (and new improvements) and then transfer to Seattle for inclusion within its public ROW system.



By transferring, Shoreline will no longer be responsible for inspection and maintenance of this area.





The properties are located within the municipal boundaries of the City of Seattle and Shoreline is seeking to surplus the property (and new improvements) and then transfer to Seattle for inclusion within its public ROW system.By transferring, Shoreline will no longer be responsible for inspection and maintenance of this area.

As part of the Projects, the City of Shoreline acquired strips of property totaling 13,837 square feet along the southern edge of NE 145th Street between Corliss Avenue N and 4th Avenue NE to allow for the construction of right-of-way improvements.These properties are located within the boundaries of the City of Seattle and were improved as part of the Projects with structural walls, sidewalk, and landscaping. The acquisition cost for the properties was $1,037,650.Properties are: