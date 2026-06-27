Driver arrested after flipping car

Shoreline Fire on scene of rollover incident. Photo by Patricia Hale

Thursday night, June 25, 2026 just before 10pm, a vehicle traveling eastbound on NE 165th St in Ridgecrest clipped the left rear corner of an unoccupied vehicle parked at the curb, just east of 6th Ave NE, and flipped on its side. Thursday night, June 25, 2026 just before 10pm, a vehicle traveling eastbound on NE 165th St in Ridgecrest clipped the left rear corner of an unoccupied vehicle parked at the curb, just east of 6th Ave NE, and flipped on its side.



The driver and passenger, a male and female, were helped out of their vehicle by patrons of the Ridgecrest Pub.





Photo by Patricia Hale

Fire and police responded. The occupants of the vehicle stated they did not need medical treatment. Fire cleared the call and left with police department on scene. Fire and police responded. The occupants of the vehicle stated they did not need medical treatment. Fire cleared the call and left with police department on scene.





The driver was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.







