This weekend - Festival of Shorts

Friday, June 26, 2026


Edmonds Driftwood Players

Friday, June 26 (8:00pm)
Saturday, June 27 (2:00pm matinee)
Saturday, June 27 (8:00pm)
Sunday, June 28 (2:00pm matinee) SOLD OUT

FLASH Friends & Family Discount!
Use Code: EDPFEST to save 20%

Available online at www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/shows-tickets/
or by phone at 425-774-9600

Content Info: this festival contains some mild adult themes best suited for ages teen+
PURCHASE TICKETS!


Edmonds Driftwood Players

Do you have tickets yet for THIS WEEKEND's

15th Annual Festival of Shorts!?


Come support the art of playwriting THIS WEEKEND at EDP's annual playwriting festival where YOU the audience gets to vote for your favorites! The festival features 8 short play finalists that include 8 directors and 8 casts (see show descriptions below!). 



The theme for 2026 is “MILESTONES: markers in time of significant achievements or events” that include both comedic and dramatic stories. The finalists were selected from 300 script submissions from around the world! 

 

After the closing performance on 6/28, we will announce the playwright winners for:

  • 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Judges’ Awards
  • Overall Audience Favorite Award

Thank you to Edmonds business The Branding Iron for sponsoring the 15th Annual Festival of Shorts!


The Theatre is located at 950 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020



Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
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