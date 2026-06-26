This weekend - Festival of Shorts

Do you have tickets yet for THIS WEEKEND's

15th Annual Festival of Shorts!?





Come support the art of playwriting THIS WEEKEND at EDP's annual playwriting festival where YOU the audience gets to vote for your favorites! The festival features 8 short play finalists that include 8 directors and 8 casts (see show descriptions below!).









The theme for 2026 is “MILESTONES: markers in time of significant achievements or events” that include both comedic and dramatic stories. The finalists were selected from 300 script submissions from around the world!

After the closing performance on 6/28, we will announce the playwright winners for: