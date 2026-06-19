Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, June 19 - 26
Friday, June 19, 2026
One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Is your neighborhood organizing a watch party at local hangout spot? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
global-celebration
Global Celebration Events this Week in Shoreline:
Parkwood Neighbors Watch Party: USA vs. Australia at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits
Friday, June 19 12:00 PM, Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
Join the Parkwood Neighborhood Association for a watch party as the USA takes on Australia in Match 32! Gather with neighbors at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits on June 19 at 12:00 PM to cheer on the USA team, enjoy great food & drinks, and celebrate the excitement of international soccer.
Juneteenth Celebration in Shoreline!
Friday, June 19 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
In partnership with Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, we can’t wait to celebrate community, culture, and freedom with you. See you there!
Smokin Pete's Game Day BBQ
Friday, June 19 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday, June 24 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Friday, June 26 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smokin Pete's BBQ will be at the Shoreline North/185th Station starting 2 hours before the match time serving local BBQ favorites until sold out!
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Is your neighborhood organizing a watch party at local hangout spot? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Global Celebration Events this Week in Shoreline:
Parkwood Neighbors Watch Party: USA vs. Australia at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits
Friday, June 19 12:00 PM, Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
Join the Parkwood Neighborhood Association for a watch party as the USA takes on Australia in Match 32! Gather with neighbors at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits on June 19 at 12:00 PM to cheer on the USA team, enjoy great food & drinks, and celebrate the excitement of international soccer.
Juneteenth Celebration in Shoreline!
Friday, June 19 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
In partnership with Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, we can’t wait to celebrate community, culture, and freedom with you. See you there!
Smokin Pete's Game Day BBQ
Friday, June 19 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday, June 24 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Friday, June 26 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smokin Pete's BBQ will be at the Shoreline North/185th Station starting 2 hours before the match time serving local BBQ favorites until sold out!
Upcoming Games:
Friday, June 19
USA v Australia – Seattle Stadium – 12:00 PM PT
Scotland v Morocco – Boston Stadium – 3:00 PM PT
Brazil v Haiti – Philadelphia Stadium – 5:30 PM PT
Türkiye v Paraguay – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium – 8:00 PM PT
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Netherlands v Sweden — Houston Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
Germany v Côte d'Ivoire – Toronto Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Ecuador v Curaçao – Kansas City Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Tunisia v Japan — Estadio Monterrey — 9:00 PM PT
Sunday, 21 June 2026
Spain v Saudi Arabia – Atlanta Stadium — 9:00 AM PT
Belgium v IR Iran – Los Angeles Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Uruguay v Cabo Verde – Miami Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
New Zealand v Egypt – BC Place Vancouver — 6:00 PM PT
Monday, 22 June 2026
Argentina v Austria – Dallas Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
France v Iraq – Philadelphia Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Norway v Senegal – New York/New Jersey Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Jordan v Algeria – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium — 8:00 PM PT
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Portugal v Uzbekistan – Houston Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
England v Ghana – Boston Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Panama v Croatia – Toronto Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Colombia v Congo DR – Guadalajara Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Switzerland v Canada - BC Place Vancouver — 12:00 PM PT
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar – Seattle Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Scotland v Brazil – Miami Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
Morocco v Haiti – Atlanta Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
Czechia v Mexico - Mexico City Stadium — 6:00 PM PT
South Africa v Korea Republic – Estadio Monterrey — 6:00 PM PT
Thursday, 25 June 2026
Curaçao v Côte d'Ivoire – Philadelphia Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Ecuador v Germany – New York New Jersey Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Japan v Sweden – Dallas Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Tunisia v Netherlands – Kansas City Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Türkiye v USA - Los Angeles Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Paraguay v Australia – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Friday, 26 June 2026
Norway v France – Boston Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Senegal v Iraq – Toronto Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia – Houston Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Uruguay v Spain – Guadalajara Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Egypt v IR Iran – Seattle Stadium — 8:00 PM PT
New Zealand v Belgium – BC Place Vancouver — 8:00 PM PT
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Friday, June 19
USA v Australia – Seattle Stadium – 12:00 PM PT
Scotland v Morocco – Boston Stadium – 3:00 PM PT
Brazil v Haiti – Philadelphia Stadium – 5:30 PM PT
Türkiye v Paraguay – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium – 8:00 PM PT
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Netherlands v Sweden — Houston Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
Germany v Côte d'Ivoire – Toronto Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Ecuador v Curaçao – Kansas City Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Tunisia v Japan — Estadio Monterrey — 9:00 PM PT
Sunday, 21 June 2026
Spain v Saudi Arabia – Atlanta Stadium — 9:00 AM PT
Belgium v IR Iran – Los Angeles Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Uruguay v Cabo Verde – Miami Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
New Zealand v Egypt – BC Place Vancouver — 6:00 PM PT
Monday, 22 June 2026
Argentina v Austria – Dallas Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
France v Iraq – Philadelphia Stadium — 2:00 PM PT
Norway v Senegal – New York/New Jersey Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Jordan v Algeria – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium — 8:00 PM PT
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Portugal v Uzbekistan – Houston Stadium — 10:00 AM PT
England v Ghana – Boston Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Panama v Croatia – Toronto Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Colombia v Congo DR – Guadalajara Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Switzerland v Canada - BC Place Vancouver — 12:00 PM PT
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar – Seattle Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Scotland v Brazil – Miami Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
Morocco v Haiti – Atlanta Stadium — 3:00 PM PT
Czechia v Mexico - Mexico City Stadium — 6:00 PM PT
South Africa v Korea Republic – Estadio Monterrey — 6:00 PM PT
Thursday, 25 June 2026
Curaçao v Côte d'Ivoire – Philadelphia Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Ecuador v Germany – New York New Jersey Stadium — 1:00 PM PT
Japan v Sweden – Dallas Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Tunisia v Netherlands – Kansas City Stadium — 4:00 PM PT
Türkiye v USA - Los Angeles Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Paraguay v Australia – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium — 7:00 PM PT
Friday, 26 June 2026
Norway v France – Boston Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Senegal v Iraq – Toronto Stadium — 12:00 PM PT
Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia – Houston Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Uruguay v Spain – Guadalajara Stadium — 5:00 PM PT
Egypt v IR Iran – Seattle Stadium — 8:00 PM PT
New Zealand v Belgium – BC Place Vancouver — 8:00 PM PT
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Shoreline Unity Youth Soccer Jamboree on July 12th
Join us for a dynamic 5v5 soccer jamboree celebrating the spirit of the game and the unity it brings. Whether you're playing to win or just love the game, this event is about community, competition, and connection. This free community event is open to boys and girls from under 9 to under 12.
Brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
Brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
0 comments:
Post a Comment