Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force Investigation arrests two men in north Seattle on July 30, 2026

The bus is on Greenwood. Police and vehicles fill N 140th

Photo by Rachel Shaver

On July 30, 2026 neighbors on N 140th Street next to Greenwood in north Seattle ( On July 30, 2026 neighbors on N 140th Street next to Greenwood in north Seattle ( 200 blk of N 140th S ) were alarmed when their street was blocked off and full of police with rifles.





Photo by Rachel Shaver Residents questioned the police and discovered they were part of the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF). Residents questioned the police and discovered they were part of the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF).





They were carrying out a drug investigation search warrant operation on the street, which is in north Seattle near the Shoreline border at 145th.





SRDTF had assistance from the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF).

The result of the operation was the booking of a 22-year-old man at the SnoCo Jail on drug trafficking charges. A second felony warrant arrest on another male at King Co. Jail.





SRDTF seized kilo amounts of multiple different types of drugs that are still being processed and identified, along with a large amount of cash and a couple of firearms.





This remains an active investigation.