Chamber of Commerce nominations for 2026 Community Partner Award



The Community Partner Award honors a community organization whose collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce strengthens local businesses through impactful programs, shared values, and meaningful support that improves opportunities for business success in Shoreline and the surrounding area. The Community Partner Award honors a community organization whose collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce strengthens local businesses through impactful programs, shared values, and meaningful support that improves opportunities for business success in Shoreline and the surrounding area.









Irons Brothers Construction This is not required each year but this year, we had a number of nominations and the nominees are:









Shoreline College For 25+ years, Irons Brothers Construction has shaped Shoreline’s business community through leadership, partnership, and service. They’ve set a high standard in the building industry while actively supporting Chamber initiatives—especially economic development efforts that strengthened collaboration with the City and local organizations. Their community impact shines through Rampathon accessibility projects and youth building events at the Shoreline Farmers Market, inspiring future workforce skills and connection.









ShoreLake Arts Shoreline College continues to be a steadfast partner to the Chamber. Their ongoing involvement reflects a deep understanding of how collaboration between education and business strengthens our entire community. Their commitment to showing up, engaging, and building bridges makes a real difference.









Shoreline Tool Library Laura James and Nancy Malek are a powerhouse duo bringing creativity and connection to Shoreline. ShoreLake Arts uplifts local small businesses, supports Chamber partnerships, and brings new energy into our community through events like the Holiday Craft Market. From crafters to emerging businesses like Salvation Artist Collective, their work drives foot traffic, sparks collaboration, and breathes life into the arts right here at home. They create reasons to visit Shoreline—and that’s a huge win for our business community.





The Tool Library is a true community gem. Their innovative model makes DIY accessible, and their team keeps expanding to serve more neighbors. Their legendary Tool Sale draws lines down the block, their fix‑it nights bring people together, and their friendly service makes every visit a joy. They’re building skills, sustainability, and community—one tool at a time.



Come celebrate these amazing businesses and their incredible contributions to the Shoreline business community. Friday August 14, 2026 from 5-6pm at Shoreline City Hall.











