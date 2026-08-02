Lakeside School Student Gold Medalist at International Biology Olympiad

Emma Li, gold medalist at international competition McLean, Va. (July 20, 2026) – The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that Emma Li, Lakeside School, Seattle, WA, a high school biology scholar, has earned a gold medal representing the United States at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), a worldwide competition involving student teams from 78 countries hosted July 12-19 in Vilnius, Lithuania. McLean, Va. (July 20, 2026) – The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that Emma Li, Lakeside School, Seattle, WA, a high school biology scholar, has earned a gold medal representing the United States at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), a worldwide competition involving student teams from 78 countries hosted July 12-19 in Vilnius, Lithuania.





She is one of four U.S. gold medalists.





The high school students studied with leading U.S. biologists in the fields of cellular & molecular biology, plant anatomy & physiology, animal anatomy & physiology, genetics & evolution, ecology, ethology, and biosystematics. The young scholars were mentored by Kathy Frame, USABO Director, and Logan McCarty, Associate Dean for Science Undergraduate Education, Harvard University. The four gold medalists, including Emma, from USABO’s National Finals represented the United States at the IBO.





