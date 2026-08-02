Lakeside School Student Gold Medalist at International Biology Olympiad
Sunday, August 2, 2026
|Emma Li, gold medalist at international competition
She is one of four U.S. gold medalists.
“These students honored our country at the IBO competition,” said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE. “They are exceptional scholars headed for outstanding careers.”
The USA Biolympiad (USABO) National Finals was held this summer in collaboration with Harvard University on its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (see previous article)
12,808 students from 47 U.S. schools in 46 states and 35 international schools registered in the nationwide high school competition. During the 10 days of the USABO National Finals, students participated in intensive theoretical and practical tutorials.
The high school students studied with leading U.S. biologists in the fields of cellular & molecular biology, plant anatomy & physiology, animal anatomy & physiology, genetics & evolution, ecology, ethology, and biosystematics. The young scholars were mentored by Kathy Frame, USABO Director, and Logan McCarty, Associate Dean for Science Undergraduate Education, Harvard University. The four gold medalists, including Emma, from USABO’s National Finals represented the United States at the IBO.
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