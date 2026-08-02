Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers August 15, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Work has been ongoing in the park for several years

Grace Cole Nature Park
Restoration Volunteers
Saturday, August 15, 2026
9am-12noon
Monthly on the third Saturday

Location:

Grace Cole Nature Park
16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Please join us in restoration work to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park, on the third Saturday each month.

Tasks usually include: removing non-natives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails, protecting trees from beavers and planting native plants.

Occasionally, there will be an early bird walk offered prior to a work party (sign up with Jim to receive email notifications).

Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.

Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Jim Mead


Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
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