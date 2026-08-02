King county Health Through Housing and Compass Housing Alliance - providing housing to the unhoused
Sunday, August 2, 2026
|Chief Seattle Club will build Sacred Medicine House in Lake City, 120 units of permanent supportive, Indigenous-informed housing for people experiencing homelessness.
The Health Through Housing (HTH) initiative is accelerating King County's response to chronic homelessness by transforming what began as an emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic into a permanent part of our region's housing infrastructure.
Through the strategic acquisition and repurposing of hotels and other buildings, HTH provides permanent supportive housing and emergency housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness, helping residents achieve greater stability, improve their health, and strengthen their connections to community.
For the fourth consecutive year, Health Through Housing data demonstrates strong outcomes for residents.
For the fourth consecutive year, Health Through Housing data demonstrates strong outcomes for residents.
In 2025, 93% of permanent supportive housing residents remained housed or moved to other permanent housing, while residents experienced fewer hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and jail bookings after moving into housing.
These findings reinforce growing evidence that permanent supportive housing and Housing First approaches are effective strategies for reducing homelessness, improving health outcomes, and helping people maintain long-term housing stability.
As a leading developer of affordable housing in the Puget Sound region, Compass Housing Alliance works with local governments and partner agencies to find innovative and creative solutions for housing that serve everyone.
Compass Housing Alliance has 15 apartment buildings throughout King county with three more in planning. Four of them are nearby.
- Ronald Commons - Shoreline
- Shoreline Veterans Center - Shoreline
- Northlake Grove - Kenmore
- Compass Broadview - 147 N 132nd Street, Seattle
They would like some help providing Summer items for their guests and residents.
They are looking specifically for: NEW men's and women’s underwear (sizes S-XXL), cleaning supplies for kitchens and bathrooms, and new or gently used towels.
There are many ways to give. You can buy items directly from our Amazon Wishlist here. Or you can reach out to Sam Townsend, who runs our community resource program.
You can also supply items from our MOVE-IN KIT, also from Amazon. This list is filled with the little things that make a house feel like a home. Think of it as a housewarming gift!
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