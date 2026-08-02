King county Health Through Housing and Compass Housing Alliance - providing housing to the unhoused

Chief Seattle Club will build Sacred Medicine House in Lake City, 120 units of permanent supportive, Indigenous-informed housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The Health Through Housing (HTH) initiative is accelerating King County's response to chronic homelessness by transforming what began as an emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic into a permanent part of our region's housing infrastructure. The Health Through Housing (HTH) initiative is accelerating King County's response to chronic homelessness by transforming what began as an emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic into a permanent part of our region's housing infrastructure.





Through the strategic acquisition and repurposing of hotels and other buildings, HTH provides permanent supportive housing and emergency housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness, helping residents achieve greater stability, improve their health, and strengthen their connections to community.



For the fourth consecutive year, Health Through Housing data demonstrates strong outcomes for residents.





In 2025, 93% of permanent supportive housing residents remained housed or moved to other permanent housing, while residents experienced fewer hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and jail bookings after moving into housing.





These findings reinforce growing evidence that permanent supportive housing and Housing First approaches are effective strategies for reducing homelessness, improving health outcomes, and helping people maintain long-term housing stability.







As a leading developer of affordable housing in the Puget Sound region, As a leading developer of affordable housing in the Puget Sound region, Compass Housing Alliance works with local governments and partner agencies to find innovative and creative solutions for housing that serve everyone.











