Native Plant work party at Echo Lake August 14, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Well, Echo Lake may be closed for now, with the unfortunate toxic algae bloom, but we are happy to still have our park and trail to enjoy. We are happy to announce our next Native Plant work party . . .


State Farm and other Volunteers at Echo Lake

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:30pm
19901 Ashworth Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Sign in here
Feel free to just drop by for an hour. We always have fun.

And a million thanks again to our favorite worker bees:

Wendi Valles and her team from State Farm. They are right next to the park if you are ever looking for insurance help. Great folks! They have donated many hours to Echo Lake Native Plant projects. If they work as hard and as enthusiastically on insurance as they do on weeds and mulch . . . they are unstoppable!

--Ann Michel


Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
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