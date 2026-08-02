Native Plant work party at Echo Lake August 14, 2026
Sunday, August 2, 2026
Well, Echo Lake may be closed for now, with the unfortunate toxic algae bloom, but we are happy to still have our park and trail to enjoy. We are happy to announce our next Native Plant work party . . .
19901 Ashworth Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Sign in here
Feel free to just drop by for an hour. We always have fun.
And a million thanks again to our favorite worker bees:
Wendi Valles and her team from State Farm. They are right next to the park if you are ever looking for insurance help. Great folks! They have donated many hours to Echo Lake Native Plant projects. If they work as hard and as enthusiastically on insurance as they do on weeds and mulch . . . they are unstoppable!
Sign in here
Feel free to just drop by for an hour. We always have fun.
And a million thanks again to our favorite worker bees:
Wendi Valles and her team from State Farm. They are right next to the park if you are ever looking for insurance help. Great folks! They have donated many hours to Echo Lake Native Plant projects. If they work as hard and as enthusiastically on insurance as they do on weeds and mulch . . . they are unstoppable!
--Ann Michel
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