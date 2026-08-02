Native Plant work party at Echo Lake August 14, 2026

Well, Echo Lake may be closed for now, with the unfortunate toxic algae bloom, but we are happy to still have our park and trail to enjoy. We are happy to announce our next Native Plant work party . . .





State Farm and other Volunteers at Echo Lake

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:30pm FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:30pm