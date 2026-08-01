Three nominated for Chamber Award



The Chamber Award acknowledges a Chamber member who leads by example, takes initiative, serves the Shoreline area through action and participation, inspires others to get involved and promotes respectful and supportive communication. The Chamber Award acknowledges a Chamber member who leads by example, takes initiative, serves the Shoreline area through action and participation, inspires others to get involved and promotes respectful and supportive communication.

We’re grateful for each of these leaders and the energy, care, and commitment they bring to our Chamber and community.





Come to our awards ceremony in partnership with the City of Shoreline for the Community Champion Awards! Only one week away, next Friday August 14, 2026 from 5-6pm at City Hall.





Celebrating the Leaders Who Strengthen Shoreline! Our Chamber is powered by dedicated people who show up, lead with heart, and make our community stronger. This year, the nominees are:: The engine that never stops. Doris has taken on the Communications Chair role with grit and grace—navigating website transitions, balancing motherhood, nursing, her business, and still showing up for the Chamber. Her advocacy for securing paid support was instrumental in helping us hire staff. Doris is a catalyst for change and a voice of reason when we need it most.: A humble leader who always brings positivity. Joseph helped modernize our Bylaws, re‑activated the Economic Development & Government Affairs Committee, and continues to invest in Shoreline through his company’s Rampathon donations—helping older adults safely stay in their homes. His commitment to collaboration and community-building has shaped Shoreline’s business landscape for more than 25 years.: As Past President, Kevin has been an invaluable steady force. His mentorship of incoming leaders ensured a smooth transition during a critical period of growth. He also guided the evaluation and rollout of our new website—bringing diligence, insight, and a member‑first mindset to every step. His dedication to the Chamber’s mission continues to make a lasting impact.