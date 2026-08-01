Shoreline student named to Dean’s List at Washington University in St. Louis

McKelvey School of Engineering

Washington University, St. Louis ST. LOUIS, Mo. (July 31, 2026) – Jackson Chou of Shoreline, Washington (98155), was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Chou is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. ST. LOUIS, Mo. (July 31, 2026) –, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Chou is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.

To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.WashU draws students and faculty to St. Louis from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The total student body is over 16,000 and about 4,500 faculty teach in nine schools.The university offers more than 90 programs and some 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.