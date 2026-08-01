Shoreline student named to Dean’s List at Washington University in St. Louis

Saturday, August 1, 2026

McKelvey School of Engineering
Washington University, St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (July 31, 2026) – Jackson Chou of Shoreline, Washington (98155), was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Chou is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.

To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

About WashU

WashU draws students and faculty to St. Louis from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The total student body is over 16,000 and about 4,500 faculty teach in nine schools.

The university offers more than 90 programs and some 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.


Posted by DKH at 4:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  