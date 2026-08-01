August Blood Drives in Shoreline start right away on August 1, 2026

By Tom Petersen











Monday, August 3, the bloodmobile will be in the parking lot at Lake Forest Park Town Center from 9am to 3pm. Friday, August 7, The Dale Turner YMCA on Aurora hosts an early-day drive, from 8am to 2pm. Also on Friday, August 7, the mobile crew will be at Windermere Northlake in Lake Forest Park, from 10am to 4pm. Monday, August 10, the bloodmobile will be outside Town & Country Market from 10am to 4pm. Wednesday, August 26, the drive will come to the Fircrest School on 15th Ave NE from 9am to 3pm. Appointments There will be five other mobile drives in Shoreline/Lake Forest Park in August:Appointments are made online here or by calling 1-800-398-7888.

The Bloodworks website also has an easy-to-use blood drive finder that shows events in nearby Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Brier, Kenmore, and northern Seattle.

People can also donate any day at Bloodworks' donor centers; the ones handiest to Shoreline are in Lynnwood, at the corner of Highway 99 and 196th, and in north Seattle at the corner of Northgate Way and Stone Ave N.



The Bloodworks Northwest mobile crew will be there, at 17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 , and appointments can be made up to same-day, with walk-ups needed and welcome on a space-available basis.

Blood supplies continue to be low around the Sound, but Shoreliners can help, starting Saturday, August 1st by donating at Uplift Climbing Gym from 10am to 4pm.