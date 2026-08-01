New - you can buy a wristband for North City Jazz Walk at local businesses
Saturday, August 1, 2026
HANDY TIP: starting now, get North City Jazz Walk wristbands at the following FIVE locations, cash or check only, during their business hours.
Having a wristband lets you avoid the ticket-to-wristband exchange line on the night of the 'Walk. Just be sure to remember to bring it with you, as we'll have no other way to verify your purchase.
Locations and Hours:
Chicken Sodam
17551 15th Avenue NE in North City
Monday through Thursday: 10:30 am to 10:00 pm
Friday and Saturday: 11:00 am to midnight
Closed on Sunday
North City Lounge
17554 15th Avenue NE in North City
Every day 9:00 am to 2:00 am
North City Bistro
1520 NE 177th Street in North City
Wednesday through Saturday 4:00 to 9:00 pm
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday - Closed
North City Water District
1519 NE 177th Street in North City
Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 7:30 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Closed Friday–Sunday
Sky Nursery
18528 Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline
Every day 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
No time to get wristbands in person? Buy tickets online through EventBrite – just be sure to print them out and bring to the Ticket Kiosk on the night of the event to exchange for a wristband (wristbands are faster to check in at the venues, with less chance of losing a paper ticket).
Locations and Hours:
Chicken Sodam
17551 15th Avenue NE in North City
Monday through Thursday: 10:30 am to 10:00 pm
Friday and Saturday: 11:00 am to midnight
Closed on Sunday
North City Lounge
17554 15th Avenue NE in North City
Every day 9:00 am to 2:00 am
North City Bistro
1520 NE 177th Street in North City
Wednesday through Saturday 4:00 to 9:00 pm
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday - Closed
North City Water District
1519 NE 177th Street in North City
Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 7:30 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Closed Friday–Sunday
Sky Nursery
18528 Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline
Every day 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
No time to get wristbands in person? Buy tickets online through EventBrite – just be sure to print them out and bring to the Ticket Kiosk on the night of the event to exchange for a wristband (wristbands are faster to check in at the venues, with less chance of losing a paper ticket).
Jazz Walk is Tuesday August 11, 2026 in the North City Business District on 15th Ave NE from NE 175th to NE 180th.
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