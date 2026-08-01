Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party new date and time August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026


Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party
August 8, 2026 at 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Work Party MOVED to 2nd Saturday for August! Restoration volunteers continue at your local forest park, Five Acre Woods. 

This new hidden gem of a park is really coming along! Work includes removal of invasive plants like ivy, blackberry and bamboo, trail building and maintenance, and planting trees and native plants. 

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well.


Posted by DKH at 3:58 AM
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