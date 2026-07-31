Rummage sale at Edmonds church to benefit villagers in war-torn Myanmar





Convenient parking is available in the church lot adjacent to the northeast corner of the park. (Sorry, no early birds!)Browse through carefully curated aisles of consignment-quality items: furniture, home decor and artwork, collectibles, kitchenware and household goods, clothing, jewelry, electronics and small appliances, linens, luggage, musical instruments, sports and pet gear, tools and gardening supplies, children's books, puzzles, toys, and more.This is a lovely, worthwhile event and we hope to see many of you there!