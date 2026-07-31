Rummage sale at Edmonds church to benefit villagers in war-torn Myanmar

Friday, July 31, 2026

Discover great finds at Holy Trinity Edmonds’ boutique-like 5th Annual Indoor-Outdoor Rummage Sale on Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 9am - 2pm, 657 Daley Street, next to Edmond's Civic Center Park.

All proceeds and donations (cash or Venmo) will help to support villagers in worn-torn Pyay, Myanmar. 

Convenient parking is available in the church lot adjacent to the northeast corner of the park. (Sorry, no early birds!)

Browse through carefully curated aisles of consignment-quality items: furniture, home decor and artwork, collectibles, kitchenware and household goods, clothing, jewelry, electronics and small appliances, linens, luggage, musical instruments, sports and pet gear, tools and gardening supplies, children's books, puzzles, toys, and more.

This is a lovely, worthwhile event and we hope to see many of you there!


Posted by DKH at 5:07 AM
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