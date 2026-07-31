Rummage sale at Edmonds church to benefit villagers in war-torn Myanmar
Friday, July 31, 2026
657 Daley Street, next to Edmond's Civic Center Park.
All proceeds and donations (cash or Venmo) will help to support villagers in worn-torn Pyay, Myanmar.
Convenient parking is available in the church lot adjacent to the northeast corner of the park. (Sorry, no early birds!)
This is a lovely, worthwhile event and we hope to see many of you there!
This is a lovely, worthwhile event and we hope to see many of you there!
0 comments:
Post a Comment