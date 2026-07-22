What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 22 - 28
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 22 - 28
Another fun-filled week is ahead in Shoreline! Kick things off Thursday at the first-ever Ridgecrest Art Walk, hosted by ShoreLake Arts, then spend the weekend browsing the Ridgecrest Books Summer Sidewalk Sale. On Saturday, join Destination Shoreline at Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market, where you can pick up and decorate your own Shoreline Is My Neighborhood tote bag. You'll also find live music, community festivals, workshops, and family-friendly activities happening throughout the city. Get outside, soak up the summer sunshine, and enjoy all the ways to connect with your neighbors.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Ridgecrest Art Walk Hosted by ShoreLake Arts
Thursday, July 23 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Sidewalks of 165th between 5th & 6th
Join your local community and support artists at the Shorelake Arts Ridgecrest Art Walk.
Ridgecrest Books Summer Sidewalk Sale July 24th - 27th
At Ridgecrest Books
Shop great deals on used books, Ridgecrest Books shirts, gifts, and local author consignment books.
Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market – visit the Destination Shoreline Booth!
Saturday, July 25 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Corner of 192nd & Aurora
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Stop by the Destination Shoreline Booth to pick up and color your own Shoreline is My Neighborhood Tote Bag!
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Family Event: Flavor Remix Pop-Up - Awesome Sauce
Wednesday, July 22 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, Shoreline Town & Country Market
Join June Jo Lee — author, TED Talk speaker, and food ethnographer — as she leads families through a whole new way to appreciate vegetables and explore flavor.
NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella
Wednesday, July 22 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair.
Meet the Artist: Experience Earth Alchemy, a solo exhibition by artist Annie Reierson
Thursday, July 23 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
Experience Earth Alchemy, a solo exhibition by artist Annie Reierson exploring the transformation of our experiences with the natural world through alternative photographic processes and natural materials.
NEW CLASS! QiGong
Friday, July 24 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Experience the healing energy of Qi when supported by the calm of meditation in this ongoing group practice.
CRISTA Ministries Summer Fest
Saturday, July 25 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, CRISTA Ministries
Join the Shoreline community for a FREE day of fun for the whole family!
Child car seat check event at Senior Activity Center in Shoreline
Saturday, July 25 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
KidVantage's certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians are holding a car seat check event.
Shoreline Walks - Woodway Neighborhood Walk
Saturday, July 25 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: Meet at the north side of Richmond Beach Community Park on the NW 197th Street side. Park on the street and not in the library parking lot.
Walk Description: From Richmond Beach Community Park we’ll head north along 20th / Timber Lane, up to Deer Creek Park area. Then south along 11th and find our way back to the park.
Trinity's Annual Picnic and Free Sale
Saturday, July 25 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Trinity Presbyterian Church
Come for Hot Dog barbecue, Bouncy House, Games, Free Sale, and Fun! Everyone Welcome! Everything Free!
Garden Stories with Seattle Storytellers Guild
Saturday, July 25 4:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Join us for Garden Stories, a magical summer afternoon of storytelling surrounded by the beauty of Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.
Seam Repairs & Patching Using a Sewing Machine
Saturday, July 25 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
During this 2.5-hour workshop, students will learn how to repair seams and make patches using a sewing machine.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, July 26 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, in front of LFP City Hall (17171 Bothell Way NE)
For over 20 years, the market has been your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Grill Time! Book Signing with Noah Galuten
Sunday, July 26 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Come meet James Beard Award–winning chef and author Noah Galuten and have him sign your very own copy of Grill Time!
Lunchtime Concerts Series - Kontagious Performing Company
Tuesday, July 28 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Bring your lunch and enjoy a dance performance by the Kontagious Performing Company.
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 28 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Cromwell Park
Come to Cromwell Park each Tuesday this summer and sing your heart out. Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
Jeffrey Overstreet at Drumlin
Tuesday, July 28 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Drumlin
Ridgecrest resident and professor of writing and film at Seattle Pacific University, Jeffrey Overstreet, will be at Drumlin to discuss his new book, “Lost and Found in the Cathedral of Cinema.”
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Concerts in the Park with Tekla Waterfield and Jeff Fielder Hosted by ShoreLake Arts
Wednesday, July 29 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Cromwell
Enjoy a free concert in Cromwell Park with Tekla Waterfield and Jeff Fielder.
National Night Out for Community
Tuesday, August 4 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
National Night Out is a chance to strengthen neighborhood connections, meet local public servants, and celebrate community together. Join a block party in your neighborhood.
Richmond Beach Outdoor Family Movie Night
Friday, August 7 7:00 PM, Richmond Beach Community Park
Hosted by Richmond Beach Community Association
2026 Celebrate Shoreline
Saturday, August 15 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 31st birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more!
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
City of Shoreline - Official city news and resources.
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment