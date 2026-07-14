Low tide beach walk Wednesday at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Low tide at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Photo by David Walton

Join Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalists for a free and informative beach walk at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Wednesday July 15, 2026 from 10:30am to 1:30pm. The lowest tide will be at 12:12pm (-3.35 ft).

Observe sea stars, crabs and other sea creatures who live in Puget Sound. All ages are welcome. Waterproof footwear is recommended. No registration necessary.

Volunteer Beach Naturalists are trained by the Seattle Aquarium Marine Staff. If you have questions about the Beach Naturalist Program, email: beachnaturalist@seattleaquarium.org or call (206) 693-6214.

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park 2021 NW 190th, Shoreline WA 98177.


Posted by DKH at 4:59 AM
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