Start planning for National Night Out for Community in Shoreline on August 4, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026


Bring your neighborhood together for National Night Out for Community on August 4, 2026.

Registered block parties may request visits from the Shoreline Police Department, Shoreline Fire Department, and City officials, subject to availability.

National Night Out is a chance to strengthen neighborhood connections, meet local public servants, and celebrate community together.

Learn more and register your event at here.


If you wish to close your street for the event, you will need to apply to the City of Shoreline. One of the requirements is a copy of the invitation to neighbors and the city provides a sample.

View application requirements and resources at here.


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
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