Jobs: City of Shoreline Wastewater Manager
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Job type: Full-Time Regular
Salary: $139,483.00 - $169,703.00 Annually
Opening date: 07/07/2026
Closing date: 7/19/2026 11:59 PM Pacific
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The APWA-accredited Public Works Department is seeking an energetic and experienced leader to join our team and serve the needs of the community. We are looking for a knowledgeable and collaborative professional to manage the City’s wastewater collection system programs with a strong focus on customer service, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.
This position requires a solid understanding of wastewater system operations, asset management principles, and best management practices, along with the ability to effectively communicate with a variety of customers including contractors, inspectors, regulatory agencies, internal departments, and the public. The ideal candidate brings experience supervising staff, overseeing complex utility programs, and supporting long-range planning to ensure reliable and environmentally responsible wastewater services.
Full job description and application: Wastewater Manager
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