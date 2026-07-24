Asian Service Center Presents 3rd Annual Dragon Boat Festival July 31, 2026 in Edmonds
Friday, July 24, 2026
|Dragon Boat Festival at Edmonds Waterfront
Edmonds, WA – The Asian Service Center (ASC), a cornerstone of community support in Snohomish County, presents its 3rd Annual Dragon Boat Festival in Edmonds, Washington. This event will take place on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), located at 220 Railroad Avenue, Edmonds, WA 98020.
Celebrating Tradition and Community
Event Highlights
- Dragon Boats: Visitors will have the opportunity to see a true Dragon Boat up close, with at least two boats accommodating 10 people each on display outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC). Weather and tides permitting, attendees can also enjoy a ride on the water, provided they sign liability waivers, wear life vests, and pay a nominal fee of $15. A link to pre-register tickets in advance: Pre-register tickets in advance A few limited seats may be available the day of and can be purchased with cash or online with a QR Code.
- Dragon Boat Race: This year ASC will present an actual race on Puget Sound outside the EWC. Promptly at 4:30m the South County Fire Department is challenging local Community Leaders from our region. Paddlers include, Mayor Steve Woodard of Mountlake Terrace, Mayor George Hurst of Lynnwood, Councilmembers Bryce Ownings and Isabel Mata of Lynnwood, Councilmembers Chris Eck and Will Chen of Edmonds, and Council President Jason Moon of Mukilteo. Mayor Mike Rosen of Edmonds will open the Dragon Boat Festival.
- Cultural Performances: The festival will feature Master David Leong’s Kung Fu practitioners featuring the ever-popular Lion Dance. Seattle Matsuri Taiko drummers will bring the powerful rhythms of traditional Japanese drumming to the event. Other Asian cultural performances including a special performance by Graceland Manila, a Filipino Elvis impersonator and his band will excite the public with music and the SAK Musical band sings and dances to Bollywood style They will perform and teach.
- Documentary Screening: “Traces of China: Dragon Boats – From Ancient Chinese ritual to global sport will be shown in the EWC Banquet Room.
- Specialty Food and Drink: Attendees will enjoy a variety of free specialty food offerings that celebrate Asian cuisine.
|Dancers, dragons, and taiko drummers
More information on Dragon Boat Festival can be found at this link
About the Asian Service Center
Founded by two local Asian immigrants, Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, and Robert Ha, ASC CEO. The center addresses the unique challenges faced by immigrants in accessing essential services. Serving the South Snohomish community where 24% of the population is Asian, ASC has seen the Asian population grow by 9% since 2020. ASC offers a range of programs, including ESL, Health Access, Family Support, Senior Care, and Youth Development.
In addition to its current programs, ASC provides translation and interpreter services, and advocates for policies that promote equity and fairness for all community members.
Sponsors of this event include Beresford Booth Lawyers, First Security Bank, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Millennia Ministries, AZAPro Roofing, Coastal Community Bank, Rotary Club of Edmonds, Edmonds College, Edward Jones – Jessica Pichora, and Northwest Neighbors Network.
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