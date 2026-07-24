Asian Service Center Presents 3rd Annual Dragon Boat Festival July 31, 2026 in Edmonds

The Dragon Boat Festival, rooted in over 2,000 years of Chinese history, will make its 3rd appearance in Edmonds thanks to ASC's efforts. Originally a religious ritual to appease the rain gods, Dragon Boat racing commemorates the great war-time poet Qu Yuan, who sacrificed himself to protest political corruption. Today, Dragon Boat racing is a symbol of patriotism and community spirit, celebrated worldwide.

Dragon Boats : Visitors will have the opportunity to see a true Dragon Boat up close, with at least two boats accommodating 10 people each on display outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC). Weather and tides permitting, attendees can also enjoy a ride on the water, provided they sign liability waivers, wear life vests, and pay a nominal fee of $15. A link to pre-register tickets in advance: Pre-register tickets in advance A few limited seats may be available the day of and can be purchased with cash or online with a QR Code.

: Visitors will have the opportunity to see a true Dragon Boat up close, with at least two boats accommodating 10 people each on display outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC). Weather and tides permitting, attendees can also enjoy a ride on the water, provided they sign liability waivers, wear life vests, and pay a nominal fee of $15. A link to pre-register tickets in advance: Pre-register tickets in advance A few limited seats may be available the day of and can be purchased with cash or online with a QR Code. Dragon Boat Race: This year ASC will present an actual race on Puget Sound outside the EWC. Promptly at 4:30m the South County Fire Department is challenging local Community Leaders from our region. Paddlers include, Mayor Steve Woodard of Mountlake Terrace, Mayor George Hurst of Lynnwood, Councilmembers Bryce Ownings and Isabel Mata of Lynnwood, Councilmembers Chris Eck and Will Chen of Edmonds, and Council President Jason Moon of Mukilteo. Mayor Mike Rosen of Edmonds will open the Dragon Boat Festival.

This year ASC will present an actual race on Puget Sound outside the EWC. Promptly at 4:30m the South County Fire Department is challenging local Community Leaders from our region. Paddlers include, Mayor Steve Woodard of Mountlake Terrace, Mayor George Hurst of Lynnwood, Councilmembers Bryce Ownings and Isabel Mata of Lynnwood, Councilmembers Chris Eck and Will Chen of Edmonds, and Council President Jason Moon of Mukilteo. Mayor Mike Rosen of Edmonds will open the Dragon Boat Festival. Cultural Performances : The festival will feature Master David Leong’s Kung Fu practitioners featuring the ever-popular Lion Dance. Seattle Matsuri Taiko drummers will bring the powerful rhythms of traditional Japanese drumming to the event. Other Asian cultural performances including a special performance by Graceland Manila, a Filipino Elvis impersonator and his band will excite the public with music and the SAK Musical band sings and dances to Bollywood style They will perform and teach.

: The festival will feature Master David Leong’s Kung Fu practitioners featuring the ever-popular Lion Dance. Seattle Matsuri Taiko drummers will bring the powerful rhythms of traditional Japanese drumming to the event. Other Asian cultural performances including a special performance by Graceland Manila, a Filipino Elvis impersonator and his band will excite the public with music and the SAK Musical band sings and dances to Bollywood style They will perform and teach. Documentary Screening: “Traces of China: Dragon Boats – From Ancient Chinese ritual to global sport will be shown in the EWC Banquet Room.

“Traces of China: Dragon Boats – From Ancient Chinese ritual to global sport will be shown in the EWC Banquet Room. Specialty Food and Drink: Attendees will enjoy a variety of free specialty food offerings that celebrate Asian cuisine.



About the Asian Service Center



Founded by two local Asian immigrants, Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, and Robert Ha, ASC CEO. The center addresses the unique challenges faced by immigrants in accessing essential services. Serving the South Snohomish community where 24% of the population is Asian, ASC has seen the Asian population grow by 9% since 2020. ASC offers a range of programs, including ESL, Health Access, Family Support, Senior Care, and Youth Development.



In addition to its current programs, ASC provides translation and interpreter services, and advocates for policies that promote equity and fairness for all community members.



Sponsors of this event include Beresford Booth Lawyers, First Security Bank, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Millennia Ministries, AZAPro Roofing, Coastal Community Bank, Rotary Club of Edmonds, Edmonds College, Edward Jones – Jessica Pichora, and Northwest Neighbors Network.







