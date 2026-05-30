Freedom Plane National Tour Landing in the Pacific Northwest this Summer

MOHAI Member Ticket Access Begins June 1; Public Tickets Available June 15 to See the Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, the Secret Printing of the Constitution, the Treaty of Paris, and the Bill of Rights





Image courtesy of National WWI Museum & Memorial

SEATTLE, WA — The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) today announced ticketing information for



As part of the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, Seattle is one of only eight cities selected to host the touring exhibit, and is the only Pacific Northwest viewing opportunity marking the final stop on the tour’s cross-country journey.



The exhibit offers visitors from throughout the Pacific Northwest a once-in-a-generation opportunity to view historic documents central to the founding of the United States.



Featured documents include the original engraving of the Declaration of Independence (1823), the secret printing of the U.S. Constitution in draft form (1787), the Treaty of Paris, the Bill of Rights, and other foundational documents connected to the nation’s founding.



Admission to the exhibit — and all MOHAI galleries — will be free during the exhibit’s limited 18-day run. Timed-entry tickets are encouraged to help manage capacity and ensure the best visitor experience.



Image courtesy of National WWI Museum & Memorial

MOHAI is grateful for the generous local support of Presenting Sponsor Amazon, Major Sponsor The Boeing Company, Sustaining Sponsor Gates Foundation, and MaryAnn Mangels and Mike Repass, whose support helps make free public access to Freedom Plane possible.



Beginning June 1, MOHAI members will receive early access to reserve timed-entry tickets. Free public tickets will become available beginning June 15. SEATTLE, WA — The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) today announced ticketing information for Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation , a rare exhibit featuring original founding-era documents from the National Archives on view at MOHAI for a limited run from July 30–August 16, 2026.As part of the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, Seattle is one of only eight cities selected to host the touring exhibit, and is the only Pacific Northwest viewing opportunity marking the final stop on the tour’s cross-country journey.The exhibit offers visitors from throughout the Pacific Northwest a once-in-a-generation opportunity to view historic documents central to the founding of the United States.Featured documents include the original engraving of the Declaration of Independence (1823), the secret printing of the U.S. Constitution in draft form (1787), the Treaty of Paris, the Bill of Rights, and other foundational documents connected to the nation’s founding.Admission to the exhibit — and all MOHAI galleries — will be free during the exhibit’s limited 18-day run. Timed-entry tickets are encouraged to help manage capacity and ensure the best visitor experience.MOHAI is grateful for the generous local support of Presenting Sponsor Amazon, Major Sponsor The Boeing Company, Sustaining Sponsor Gates Foundation, and MaryAnn Mangels and Mike Repass, whose support helps make free public access to Freedom Plane possible.Beginning June 1, MOHAI members will receive early access to reserve timed-entry tickets. Free public tickets will become available beginning June 15.





Due to anticipated demand, advance reservations are strongly encouraged. Member tickets will remain available throughout the exhibit run, and walk-up tickets will be available onsite each day as capacity allows.





For ticket and membership information, visit the MOHAI website





The Freedom Plane National Tour draws inspiration from the historic Freedom Train tours that brought foundational American documents to communities across the country.





Image courtesy of National WWI Museum & Memorial

Following its Seattle presentation, the documents will return to archival storage.



The Freedom Plane National Tour exhibit is made possible in part by the National Archives Foundation, with generous support from national partners including The Boeing Company, Comcast Corporation, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble. Additional Support by FedEx Corporation.



ABOUT MOHAI: Following its Seattle presentation, the documents will return to archival storage.The Freedom Plane National Tour exhibit is made possible in part by the National Archives Foundation, with generous support from national partners including The Boeing Company, Comcast Corporation, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble. Additional Support by FedEx Corporation.ABOUT MOHAI:



MOHAI is dedicated to enriching lives through preserving, sharing, and teaching the diverse history of Seattle, the Puget Sound region, and the nation. As the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington, the museum engages communities through interactive exhibits, online resources, and award-winning public and youth education programs.







