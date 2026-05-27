Understanding America at 250: Cross Border Solidarity at Peace Arch Park - June 4, 2026









RSVP here In the second part of the program, hear from Haidee Landry, Megan Hemminger and Jeff Smith about the grassroots gatherings at the park during this panel discussion.









For our third session understanding America at 250,- Free Man of Color, Associate Professor of Ethnic, Gender, and Labor Studies at the University of Washington in Tacoma, will begin by exploring the significance of the Paul Robeson Peace Arch Concerts which brought labor unions from the U.S. and Canada together in the 1950s.Peace Arch Park, which is half in the United States and half in Canada, continues to be a place for building relationships between the two countries and today the group Peace, Love, and a Handshake encourages people to gather at the border and connect with one another.