Understanding America at 250: Cross Border Solidarity at Peace Arch Park - June 4, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Dr. Luther Adams

CROSS BORDER SOLIDARITY AT PEACE ARCH PARK
Thursday, June 4, 2026 from 5:30 - 7:00pm

Presented by Ken Winnick, Shoreline College, and the City of Shoreline

Shoreline Community College, PUB
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Public event. Free.

For generations, Peace Arch Park has served as a powerful symbol of connection, peace, and shared purpose across borders. 

For our third session understanding America at 250, Dr. Luther Adams - Free Man of Color, Associate Professor of Ethnic, Gender, and Labor Studies at the University of Washington in Tacoma, will begin by exploring the significance of the Paul Robeson Peace Arch Concerts which brought labor unions from the U.S. and Canada together in the 1950s.

Peace Arch Park, which is half in the United States and half in Canada, continues to be a place for building relationships between the two countries and today the group Peace, Love, and a Handshake encourages people to gather at the border and connect with one another. 

In the second part of the program, hear from Haidee Landry, Megan Hemminger and Jeff Smith about the grassroots gatherings at the park during this panel discussion.

RSVP here


Posted by DKH at 5:19 AM
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