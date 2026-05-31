Opening Day Celebration at James Keough Park
Sunday, May 31, 2026
After being completed refurbished under the 2022 Shoreline Parks Bond, James Keough Park reopened to the public on Monday May 29, 2026.
There was a brief program, followed by refreshments.
The park, located at 2350 N 167th, Shoreline WA 98133 now boasts Basketball, Off-leash dog area, Paved Trails, Picnic areas, Playground, and Soccer.
The park is named after James Keough, an Edmonds resident who donated the land to the City of Shoreline for a park.
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