Opening Day Celebration at James Keough Park

Sunday, May 31, 2026

James Keough Park has open space, play equipment, and picnic shelters

Photos by Claudia Meadows

After being completed refurbished under the 2022 Shoreline Parks Bond, James Keough Park reopened to the public on Monday May 29, 2026.


There is very limited parking so many people rode bikes or walked to the new park.

There was a brief program, followed by refreshments.

The new play equipment is both elaborate and straightforward.




While the kids played and rolled down the contoured lawns, the adults had a good time talking.

The park, located at 2350 N 167thShoreline WA 98133 now boasts Basketball, Off-leash dog area, Paved Trails, Picnic areas, Playground, and Soccer.


Claudia wrangled everyone at the event into line for a group portrait, which they appear to be enjoying!

The park is named after James Keough, an Edmonds resident who donated the land to the City of Shoreline for a park.


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
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