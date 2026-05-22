Book Fair at Shorewood focuses on AANHPI authors and stories May 27, 2026



In conjunction with the AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander) Heritage Month celebration to be held at Shorewood High School on Wednesday May 27, 2026, the Shorewood Library will host a book sale in partnership with In conjunction with the AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander) Heritage Month celebration to be held at Shorewood High School on Wednesday May 27, 2026, the Shorewood Library will host a book sale in partnership with Ridgecrest Books





Cash or card preferred

Pre-order using the QR code in the flyer or this link









The sale will focus on AANHPI authors and stories.Buy books during the sale hours or pre-order for pickup. Proceeds go to the Shorewood Library.AANHPI book saleShorewood High School Commons12 - 3pm and 5 - 9pm