Book Fair at Shorewood focuses on AANHPI authors and stories May 27, 2026
Friday, May 22, 2026
In conjunction with the AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander) Heritage Month celebration to be held at Shorewood High School on Wednesday May 27, 2026, the Shorewood Library will host a book sale in partnership with Ridgecrest Books.
The sale will focus on AANHPI authors and stories.
Buy books during the sale hours or pre-order for pickup. Proceeds go to the Shorewood Library.
AANHPI book sale
Shorewood High School Commons
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
12 - 3pm and 5 - 9pm
Cash or card preferred
Pre-order using the QR code in the flyer or this link
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