Shorewood Girls Golf Team wraps up strong 2025–2026 season

Friday, May 22, 2026

Shorewood girls golf team competed at State tournament

The Shorewood Girls Golf Team had a memorable season. This year’s roster included returning players and first-time students, creating a team that improved throughout the season.

At the District tournament, the team played steady golf. Practice paid off; the team qualified for State. Julia Kang had her personal best delivering a strong performance for the team.

Earning a trip to State is a major accomplishment.

State Day 1: The final team/individual scores were not where we needed to be to advance to Day 2. Ivy Ren was the medalist for our team.

The Team faced new experiences regarding what it means to compete at the 'State' level.

The future looks bright as the team continues to build on this season’s achievements.


Posted by DKH at 12:32 AM
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