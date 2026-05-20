King County Library System hosts author Erica Bauermeister for LFP READS



What if everybody read the same book? What if everybody read the same book?





Join a presentation with author, Erica Bauermeister, as she discusses her book, No Two Persons.









Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries and Third Place Books. Registration not required.



Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS

June 1 – August 11

For adults.

Registration not required.



No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister follows how a single novel connects the lives of different people, each interpreting and being changed by the same story in unique ways.Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries and Third Place Books. Registration not required.June 1 – August 11For adults.Registration not required.









Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1 - July 31.





Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event. Automated closed captioning is always available for online events.

Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year, marking the 21st year of this community literary event.