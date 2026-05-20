King County Library System hosts author Erica Bauermeister for LFP READS
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year, marking the 21st year of this community literary event.
Join a presentation with author, Erica Bauermeister, as she discusses her book, No Two Persons.
No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister follows how a single novel connects the lives of different people, each interpreting and being changed by the same story in unique ways.
Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries and Third Place Books. Registration not required.
Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS
June 1 – August 11
For adults.
Registration not required.
Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries and Third Place Books. Registration not required.
Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS
June 1 – August 11
For adults.
Registration not required.
Author Event with Erica Bauermeister
Tuesday, August 11, 2026 from 7-8pm
Third Place Commons Stage 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
Tuesday, August 11, 2026 from 7-8pm
Third Place Commons Stage 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event. Automated closed captioning is always available for online events.
Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1 - July 31.
Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1 - July 31.
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