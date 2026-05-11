Three local high school jazz groups take honors at Essentially Ellington - Shorewood named Most Soulful Band

Shorewood Jazz Band. Back, far left Principal Bill Dunbar.

Back, center with light blue tie, Director Dan Baker.

Back, far right Athletic Director Joann Fukuma

The annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival is one of the most innovative jazz education events in the world. Each year, high school musicians from across North America travel to New York City to spend three days immersed in workshops, jam sessions, rehearsals and performances at the “House of Swing,” Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.