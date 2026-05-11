Three local high school jazz groups take honors at Essentially Ellington - Shorewood named Most Soulful Band
Monday, May 11, 2026
Mountlake Terrace High School
The annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival is one of the most innovative jazz education events in the world. Each year, high school musicians from across North America travel to New York City to spend three days immersed in workshops, jam sessions, rehearsals and performances at the “House of Swing,” Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
|Shorewood Jazz Band. Back, far left Principal Bill Dunbar.
Back, center with light blue tie, Director Dan Baker.
Back, far right Athletic Director Joann Fukuma
The annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival is one of the most innovative jazz education events in the world. Each year, high school musicians from across North America travel to New York City to spend three days immersed in workshops, jam sessions, rehearsals and performances at the “House of Swing,” Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Jazz groups from Shorewood, Mountlake Terrace, and Bothell attended and took honors
31ST ANNUAL COMPETITION & FESTIVAL
APRIL 30-MAY 2, 2026 IN NEW YORK CITY
OUTSTANDING RHYTHM SECTION SECTION
HONORABLE MENTION SAXOPHONE SECTION
Shorewood High School
HONORABLE MENTION PIANO
Caden Forrest (Bothell High School)
OUTSTANDING PIANO
Sophie Ionitsa (Mountlake Terrace High School)
OUTSTANDING RHYTHM GUITAR
Mila Miropolskaya (Shorewood High School)
OUTSTANDING BASS
Marcus Torzillo (Shorewood High School)
OUTSTANDING DRUMS 7 named
Luca Manzo (Mountlake Terrace High School)
Zayne Cornelius (Shorewood High School)
HONORABLE MENTION ALTO SAXOPHONE
Seth Langford (Bothell High School)
HONORABLE MENTION TENOR SAXOPHONE
Sawyer Lohrmann (Bothell High School)
OUTSTANDING DOUBLER (TENOR SAX & CLARINET)
Claire Dalan (Mountlake Terrace High School)
HONORABLE MENTION TROMBONE
Ethan Bennett (Shorewood High School)
OUTSTANDING TROMBONE
Wyatt Gutting (Mountlake Terrace High School)
HONORABLE MENTION TRUMPET
Kayla Ang (Bothell High School)
HONORABLE MENTION LEAD TRUMPET
Nate Bardsley (Bothell High School)
SUSAN C. GORDON AWARD FOR MOST SOULFUL BAND
Shorewood High School (Shoreline, WA)
Videos of Shorewood's musical numbers and the award ceremony are available on their Facebook page.
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