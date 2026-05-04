Register now for Paint & Sip with ShoreLake Arts at Vault 177 on May 31, 2026







We will be gloving up and practicing a few techniques, then we’ll go step-by-step through creating this beautiful spring picture.

Nancy Malek will be teaching this month's class doing finger painting.

It may seem intimidating to put your brushes away, but finger painting is not difficult, and very satisfying to get your hands on your work. Each piece will be unique to the artist.





Registration is limited so don't wait to sign up. Sign up and more information here or use the QR code in the flyer.

















May Paint & Sip at Vault 177 on Sunday May 31, 2026 from 7:00 - 9:00pm.