Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association’s First-Ever Bingo Night

Tuesday, May 19, 2026


B-I-N-G-O! Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association’s First-Ever Bingo Night 

Get your lucky charms ready, Ridgecrest! We’re hosting our inaugural Bingo Night Fundraiser at the Drumlin, and you’re invited to help us make it a night to remember. Whether you’re a bingo pro or just looking for a great night out with neighbors, this event is for everyone!
Grab your Tickets here
We’ve got two ways to play:
The "Super Fan" Tier ($20): Includes your entry and a limited edition RNA t-shirt! (Note: Sizes are first-come, first-served, so show up early!)
General Admission ($15): Entry to the games and all the fun.
Fuel Up & Win Big
Sips & Snacks: Our friends at The Drumlin will have cold drinks and snacks available for purchase.
Dinner is Served: There will be a food truck parked right outside if you're craving something hearty.
Prizes: Oh yes, we have prizes! Come ready to win some local bragging rights and cool swag.
Play for a Purpose
This event is all ages, so bring the whole crew! Every dollar raised goes directly toward RNA programming and the community events that keep Ridgecrest vibrant.

A massive shoutout to The Drumlin for hosting us and supporting the neighborhood. We can’t wait to see you there—let’s get those daubers ready!


Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
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