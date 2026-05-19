B-I-N-G-O! Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association’s First-Ever Bingo Night B-I-N-G-O! Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association’s First-Ever Bingo Night







A massive shoutout to The





A massive shoutout to The Drumlin for hosting us and supporting the neighborhood. We can’t wait to see you there—let’s get those daubers ready!

Get your lucky charms ready, Ridgecrest! We’re hosting our inaugural Bingo Night Fundraiser at the Drumlin, and you’re invited to help us make it a night to remember. Whether you’re a bingo pro or just looking for a great night out with neighbors, this event is for everyone!We’ve got two ways to play:The "Super Fan" Tier ($20): Includes your entry and a limited edition RNA t-shirt! (Note: Sizes are first-come, first-served, so show up early!)General Admission ($15): Entry to the games and all the fun.Fuel Up & Win BigSips & Snacks: Our friends at The Drumlin will have cold drinks and snacks available for purchase.Dinner is Served: There will be a food truck parked right outside if you're craving something hearty.Prizes: Oh yes, we have prizes! Come ready to win some local bragging rights and cool swag.Play for a PurposeThis event is all ages, so bring the whole crew! Every dollar raised goes directly toward RNA programming and the community events that keep Ridgecrest vibrant.