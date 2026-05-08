2026 District 1 3A Shorewood boys soccer tournament (5/7 – 5/16) primer

Stormray mascot By TCA By TCA





Last Tuesday night, May 5, 2026 the Shorewood Stormrays finished up the regular season schedule at the Meadowdale Mavericks, winning comfortably 3-0, having secured the WESCo 3A South title the previous Friday night, trouncing Archbishop Murphy 6-0.





The Stormrays ended the season 12-0-0, winning the league, with an RPI of 1.2028, and ranked #1.





Following the conclusion of the regular season, the District 1 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from WESCo 3A North and the Northwest 3A Conference.





The top four seeds receive a bye, while the remaining eight seeds face off in a play-in round to advance.





League champion Shorewood is seeded #1, and will play either #9 Mountlake Terrace or #8 Snohomish in the quarter-final on Sat 5/9/2026.





League runner-up Shorecrest is seeded #3, and will play either #11 Oak Harbor or #6 Everett in another quarter-final on Sat 5/9. The other top seeds are #2 Mount Vernon and #4 Monroe.





Tall left-winger #19 came alive in the second half, knowing he could beat the fullback with pace and skill. He dribbled forward with insouciant confidence, punctuated by controlled sleight of foot to bewilder the defense. With a commanding lead, he demurred from crosses and assists, and instead penetrated determined to score, and break his drought. As the clock ticked down in the final quarter, he thundered a long shot from outside the box, that was deflected but whizzed into the goal anyway, due credit to #19.





The play-in and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, while the semi-finals and finals will be held at Shoreline Stadium, with both finalists qualifying for State.





The losing quarter-finalists and semi-finalists will enter a lucky loser’s bracket, where two teams will emerge in 3rd and 4th place, and both will qualify for State. There will be updates on the progress of Shoreline’s Finest!







