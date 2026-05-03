Jesse Salomon: How We've Worked to Support our Schools

As a parent of a child in public school, and as a legislator, I am deeply concerned to see our schools without adequate resources.





In Olympia, it is our duty to support every one of the 1.1 million K-12 students in Washington state and the educators who prepare them for a happy and successful life.





Despite our budget shortfall, we worked to avoid cuts to education funding that would affect students in the classroom. In fact, we made $1.4 billion available in last year’s budget for special education services and to help districts pay for materials, supplies, and operating costs (or, MSOC).





This session, we also passed a sales tax exemption on services such as temporary staffing in special education classrooms along with several other bills to help improve outcomes for our schools, students, educators and families.