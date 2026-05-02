Overnight closures of NE 145th Street - May 4-15





Final Paving Closures at NE 145th Street and I-5 Interchange





Beginning as early as Monday, May 4, crews will do final paving, requiring overnight closures of the roundabouts and I-5 ramps at NE 145th Street. All work will happen at night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Residents may notice increased construction noise and activity overnight. Crews will work to minimize noise as much as possible.





Nighttime construction will occur along NE 145th Street from 1st Avenue NE to 5th Avenue NE, including the I-5 ramps, overpass, and roundabouts from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 15. All closure dates and times are weather-dependent and subject to change.





From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, crews will close the following:

NE 145th Street between 1st Avenue NE and 5th Avenue NE.

1st Avenue NE at NE 145th Street.

5th Avenue NE at NE 145th Street.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 145th Street.

The southbound I-5 on- and off-ramps serving NE 145th Street.

The NE 145th Street overpass and roundabouts.



Additional information Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

Drivers should plan extra travel time and follow signed detours.

A signed pedestrian path will be available.

During the closures, access to the Shoreline South/148th Station and the northbound I- 5 on ramp will be available from NE 155th Street.

Crews will work to reduce noise, when possible, but residents may experience increased construction noise during overnight work hours

Please follow all signage and move through the area carefully during construction.





Contact us





24/7 construction hotline: 206-899-5127











