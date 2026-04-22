Paid Permit Parking coming to local Sound Transit parking garages

For single occupant vehicles, the cost will be $60 per month, or $6 per day.





Transit riders who are eligible for reduced fares can get the permit for $20.





Sound Transit will be setting aside permit zones in the garages, and only permit holders will be allowed to park in those areas from 4 to 10am on weekdays.





After that, they will be open to anyone.





Carpoolers will be able to apply for free HOV permits, but all riders will have to register.





And any day when there are not at least two members of your pool in the car, it will have to be parked in general parking.





Reserved HOV parking will also be available at the Lynnwood City Center and Mountlake Terrace garages, but no paid single occupant permits are being offered at those locations.





For now, no more than 25 percent of each garage will be reserved for permit holders.





Sound Transit’s website says the agency, “will adjust the permit area, pricing, and availability depending on permit demand and usage.”



, as well as links to apply for permits. This link has more information , as well as links to apply for permits.







