Seattle – One of two sisters who allegedly defrauded a national retailer and individuals by gift card and debit card fraud, appeared yesterday and pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Seattle, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.





Hayley Brown Lundquist, 30, of Snohomish County was ordered detained pending trial currently scheduled for August 3, 2026. Brown Lundquist’s sister, Samantha Fleischacker Gillihan, 34, of Arlington, was arrested last month and pleaded not guilty to the indictment. She was released on her personal recognizance.



“As alleged in the indictment, these two defendants cut a wide swath of fraud in Snohomish County,” said First Assistant Neil Floyd. “We put a priority on assisting local law enforcement who are struggling to put a stop to persistent offenders who continue to commit crimes despite local arrests.”



“This investigation demonstrates the importance of thorough local investigations and the value of strong partnerships across all levels of government,” said Lynnwood Police Chief Coleman Langdon. “What began as a municipal investigation ultimately revealed criminal activity that extended beyond the scope and jurisdiction of a single agency. Through close coordination with federal authorities, investigators were able to leverage additional resources, expertise, and prosecutorial capabilities to pursue a more comprehensive response to the criminal conduct involved.”



“These subjects are charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars by draining gift cards they had not purchased, as well as debit cards obtained by exploiting other people’s identities,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners like the Lynnwood Police Department take wire fraud and identity theft seriously and are committed to holding fraudsters accountable.”

According to the indictment, the two defendants used a sequencing scheme to load gift card numbers on their smartphones – numbers for gift cards they never purchased that may have been purchased by others. was ordered detained pending trial currently scheduled for August 3, 2026. Brown Lundquist’s sister,was arrested last month and pleaded not guilty to the indictment. She was released on her personal recognizance.According to the indictment, the two defendants used a sequencing scheme to load gift card numbers on their smartphones – numbers for gift cards they never purchased that may have been purchased by others.





The women would use any balance on the gift cards to purchase merchandise and then return the merchandise for cash or other value. Some of the merchandise was sold to others. In all the pair defrauded the retailer of more than $80,000.



In addition to the gift card scheme, Brown Lundquist and her sister used stolen debit cards belonging to other people to purchase merchandise. At times they used fraudulently obtained debit cards along with fraudulently obtained gift cards to make purchases. At the time of her arrest, Brown Lundquist had identity information for numerous people in her possession.



Each woman is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud for their gift card and debit card scheme. Each is also charged with Aggravated Identity Theft for using a real person’s information in connection with the debit card purchases.



Finally, Brown Lundquist is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm because of her previous felony convictions in Snohomish County.





