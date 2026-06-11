Washington Green School
Thursday, June 11, 2026
We’re back for our second year, and gardeners in the Pacific Northwest can register for the 2026-27 Washington Green School course.
Gardeners have the opportunity to learn research-based, sustainable gardening practices. The curriculum covers everything from pest management to fire-resistant landscaping.
There are two tracks: WSU Extension Master Gardener and the Washington Gardener certificate.
Mark your calendar! You'll find all the details here: WA Green School - Washington State University
0 comments:
Post a Comment