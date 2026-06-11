Washington Green School

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Washington Green School Alert—Year 2! 

We’re back for our second year, and gardeners in the Pacific Northwest can register for the 2026-27 Washington Green School course. 

Gardeners have the opportunity to learn research-based, sustainable gardening practices. The curriculum covers everything from pest management to fire-resistant landscaping. 

There are two tracks: WSU Extension Master Gardener and the Washington Gardener certificate. 

Mark your calendar! You'll find all the details here: WA Green School - Washington State University


Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
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