WSU Extension Washington Green School

In its second year, Green School offers Washington gardeners the opportunity to learn research-based, sustainable gardening practices.







Applications for the WSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer 2026-2027 class open on June 15 and close on August 16, 2026.

Registration for the Washington Gardener Course opens on August 17 and closes on September 30. As before, there are two tracks: WSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer and the Washington Gardener Course.









Read about last year's statewide graduating class of 800 gardeners statewide here

The two tracks use the same coursework, with additional hands-on activities included in the Master Gardener Volunteer track after the coursework is completed.



WSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer: Extension Master Gardener volunteers learn sustainable gardening techniques, prepare to provide research-based gardening education, and contribute volunteer hours to their communities. Consider joining this active group of 700 Extension Master Gardeners in King County!



Washington Gardener Course: Gardeners who earn the certificate expand their gardening knowledge, which can be used to supplement a resume or to promote a gardening business or grow your gardening knowledge. There is no volunteer requirement.















