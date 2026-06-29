Another Zombie flip house - this one in Kenmore
Monday, June 29, 2026
|The yard clean up was partially done
Inside the preservation of a severely mold-damaged home in Kenmore's Arrowhead Point neighborhood
A Kenmore home that was nearly torn down is the subject of Episode 8 of Million Dollar Zombie Flips Season 2, which aired Saturday, June 27, 2026 on A&E, and the transformation is one of the most dramatic of the season.
The home is in the Arrowhead Point neighborhood at 15505 62nd Pl NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.
The home was purchased sight unseen, originally brought to James Dainard as a teardown opportunity.
James, host of Million Dollar Zombie Flips, chose to save it: "Once I saw it, I knew I wanted to save it. Most people would've torn it down, but I saw the potential."
|Mold damage was throughout the house
Once utilities were restored, the scale of the damage became clear: a broken copper pipe inside the kitchen wall had caused a massive leak, and the home had sat vacant for six to nine months, long enough for mold to spread throughout the entire structure.
|Walls covered with mold
The team gutted the house to its framing, replaced rotten wood, and fully treated and primed the structure before any rebuild could begin.
|The house was one of the most dramatic of the season.
Beyond the mold, the layout itself was one of the hardest puzzles the team has faced. Rooflines cut into the upstairs floor plan, and rooms felt chopped up.
James and his team redesigned it from two bedrooms and an office into a true three-bedroom, two-bath home with a formal ensuite.
They also preserved the home's original Northwest contemporary window schedule, spending an additional $15,000 on windows to maintain the original design proportions.
To address the lack of usable outdoor space, they invested nearly $40,000 in landscaping and tree limbing.
This opened up the views over Lake Washington and created a functional yard.
This was a meaningful upgrade in Kenmore's Arrowhead Point neighborhood, where the mix of renovated mid-century and Northwest contemporary homes makes outdoor living and views a big part of the appeal.
Photos courtesy Million Dollar Flip
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