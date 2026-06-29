Another Zombie flip house - this one in Kenmore

Walls covered with mold

The team gutted the house to its framing, replaced rotten wood, and fully treated and primed the structure before any rebuild could begin. The team gutted the house to its framing, replaced rotten wood, and fully treated and primed the structure before any rebuild could begin.





The house was one of the most dramatic of the season.

Beyond the mold, the layout itself was one of the hardest puzzles the team has faced. Rooflines cut into the upstairs floor plan, and rooms felt chopped up. Beyond the mold, the layout itself was one of the hardest puzzles the team has faced. Rooflines cut into the upstairs floor plan, and rooms felt chopped up.







James and his team redesigned it from two bedrooms and an office into a true three-bedroom, two-bath home with a formal ensuite. James and his team redesigned it from two bedrooms and an office into a true three-bedroom, two-bath home with a formal ensuite.







They also preserved the home's original Northwest contemporary window schedule, spending an additional $15,000 on windows to maintain the original design proportions. They also preserved the home's original Northwest contemporary window schedule, spending an additional $15,000 on windows to maintain the original design proportions.







To address the lack of usable outdoor space, they invested nearly $40,000 in landscaping and tree limbing. To address the lack of usable outdoor space, they invested nearly $40,000 in landscaping and tree limbing.





This opened up the views over Lake Washington and created a functional yard.







This was a meaningful upgrade in Kenmore's Arrowhead Point neighborhood, where the mix of renovated mid-century and Northwest contemporary homes makes outdoor living and views a big part of the appeal. This was a meaningful upgrade in Kenmore's Arrowhead Point neighborhood, where the mix of renovated mid-century and Northwest contemporary homes makes outdoor living and views a big part of the appeal.





Photos courtesy Million Dollar Flip