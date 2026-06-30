Wildfires increase across the state - Shoreline Fire is deployed

Shoreline firefighters are helping at Lyle Hill on the Columbia River gorge

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick









I reported on the first wildfire - the Snake River fire in Whitman County on 6-12-2025. Since then the state has been involved in fighting eleven fires. It's early in the year for wildfires and it doesn't augur well for the real fire season this summer.





A recent fire - the Hamilton Fire in Okanogan County, threatened the town of Winthrop. Residents were advised to evacuate to Twisp, down the road. This is the first time I recall a population center being evacuated. They are back home now.





6-29-2025 Lyle Hill - Klickitat County

6-28-2025 Hamilton - Okanogan County - Winthrop evacuated

6-26-2025 Petersen - Klickitat County

6-24-2025 Black Rock - Grant County

6-23-2025 Wagon Wheel - Benton County

6-22-2025 Garred Road - Grant County

6-16-2025 Upriver - Spokane County

6-16-2025 Tucannon - Columbia County

6-14-2025 OIE - Benton County

6-14-2025 Highway 730 - Walla Walla County

6-12-2025 Snake River - Whitman County



Our recent drizzly weather is very fortunate as it added some rain to the ground. This is particularly important with the 4th of July coming up. Fireworks are illegal everywhere around us but there are always people who buy and use them anyway - and they often start fires.





You might start looking at and around your property now, to see what is vulnerable to fire.





Shoreline Fire advises that "Wildland fires can spread rapidly, especially during warm, dry conditions. As we head into the summer season, everyone can do their part by using extra caution with outdoor activities that could spark a fire."





Shoreline Fire has crews deployed to assist with both the Lyle Hill Fire in Klickitat County and the Hamilton Fire in Winthrop. Their roles include coordinating air drops, as well as helping to protect towns and surrounding areas from the fire. High winds are contributing to the spread of both these fires.









Wildfires are generally fought by local fire departments. When they are too big, too fast, or in difficult terrains, local departments can ask for help from the state fire marshal.