Christopher Davis has returned home safely on his own.
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
The King County Sheriff's Office reports that Christopher Davis has returned home safely on his own.
The King County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a 44-year old mentally challenged man named Christopher.
He was last seen at the intersection of NE 145th St and 5th Ave NE in Shoreline on Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2026.
On Monday the Sheriff's Office reported that he had returned home on his own.
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