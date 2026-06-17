Spaces available in ShoreLake Arts summer camps

Wednesday, June 17, 2026


Shorelake Arts 2026 Summer Camp Program has an exciting lineup of classes to keep your kids engaged and inspired to explore their creativity.

Ages 5 - 14 - Grades 1-7.  There are both half-day and full-day camps, typically five days each session.

Details and registration for the camps here

Financial assistance is available

Teen Leadership Program

ShoreLake Arts is looking for motivated, community-minded teens that would be interested in helping with our Summer Camp Program! Sign Up Today


Posted by DKH at 12:23 AM
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