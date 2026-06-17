Spaces available in ShoreLake Arts summer camps
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Shorelake Arts 2026 Summer Camp Program has an exciting lineup of classes to keep your kids engaged and inspired to explore their creativity.
Ages 5 - 14 - Grades 1-7. There are both half-day and full-day camps, typically five days each session.
Details and registration for the camps here
Financial assistance is available
Teen Leadership Program
ShoreLake Arts is looking for motivated, community-minded teens that would be interested in helping with our Summer Camp Program! Sign Up Today
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