Thank You to our Echo Lake Worker Bees: Wendi Valles' State Farm and BECU

Wednesday, June 24, 2026


We had a very productive Garden Party at Echo Lake Park. Tons of invasive weeds dismissed. Mulch spread to keep the roots moist. New plant cages to protect the little conifers. Now our new native plants can breathe and grow much better.

Thank you so much to to our dedicated volunteers. 
  • From Wendi Valles' State Farm: Wendi, Cassie, Brendan, Chelsie and her girls Echo (named after our lovely lake??) and Luna. 
  • From BECU: Laurel Stromme. 
  • And our newest Forest Steward: Edith Farrar. 
  • And Nataline and Baby. 
Thanks as always to Green Shoreline Partnership and supporters: The City of Shoreline and King County.

--Ann Michel


Posted by DKH at 3:10 AM
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