What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: June 17 - 23
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: June 17 - 23
Summer officially arrives this week, and Shoreline is ready to celebrate! From Juneteenth festivities and Soccer watch parties to garden tours, farmers markets, and Summer Solstice gatherings, this week is packed with opportunities to get out, explore, and connect with your community.
For the latest updates on International Soccer activities in Shoreline visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Juneteenth celebration in Shoreline!
Friday, June 19 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
In partnership with Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, we can’t wait to celebrate community, culture, and freedom with you. See you there!
The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park
Saturday, June 20 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Step behind the garden walls into some of the Pacific Northwest's best landscapes north of Lake Washington.
Richmond Beach Garden Tour
Saturday, June 20 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Tour maps are available at Vault 177, Richmond Beach Library, and Sky Nursery.
Summer Solstice Picnic at the Garden
Saturday, June 20 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Enjoy extended garden hours on the longest day of the year with others who live in our community.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, June 17 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own.
Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar
Wednesday, June 17 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
This background live music series at Drumlin is designed to encourage people of all ages to listen to live music from around the world in a casual, conversational setting.
Last Day of School for the Shoreline School District
Thursday, June 18
Balance & Stability with Breaking Branches Health & Fitness
Thursday, June 18 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Balance & Stability is a month-long gentle yet effective movement class designed to help older adults improve core stability, balance, coordination, and joint flexibility.
Parkwood Neighbors Watch Party: USA vs. Australia at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits
Friday, June 19 12:00 PM, Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
Join the Parkwood Neighborhood Association for a watch party as the USA takes on Australia in Match 32!
Ridgecrest Garage Sale Day
Saturday, June 20 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Start at the parking lot of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, then find treasures all across the neighborhood!
Storytime @ at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, June 20 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline Historical Museum
This engaging, family-friendly program invites children ages 1–8 (with an adult) to explore local history and the environment through stories, music, movement, and hands-on art activities.
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 20 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Corner of 192nd & Aurora
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Stop by the Destination Shoreline Booth!
Shoreline Walks - Meridian Park Neighborhood Walk
Saturday, June 20 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center Parking Lot, 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline.
Intro to English Paper Pieced Quilting
Saturday, June 20 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Students will create their own quilted hexagonal flower garden using the English Paper Piecing method in this beginner-friendly class.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, June 21 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, in front of LFP City Hall
For over 20 years, the market has been the your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Summer Bash at Always Summer Ice Cream
Sunday, June 21 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Always Summer Café
Celebrate the first days of summer with an afternoon of music, treats, and family fun.
Solstice Guided Forest Bathing with Cascadia Forest Therapy
Sunday, June 21 12:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is in partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy, who will host a one-of-a-kind nature experience.
Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walk
Sunday, June 21 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Join a playful outdoor event celebrating the longest day of the year with an ancient practice to reflect and center.
Windows Basics: Everyday Computer Skills
Monday, June 22 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
This class introduces the fundamentals of using a Windows computer.
Monday Night Trivia with Lelando at Drumlin
Monday, June 22 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
Sign-up starts at 7 pm, trivia starts at 7:30 pm - NO RSVPs.
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, June 23 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike.
Public Knowledge: To Asteroid Bennu and Back
Tuesday, June 23 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
This talk will cover how NASA engineers used images and ingenuity to successfully navigate a spacecraft to the surface of an asteroid, collect a sample, and bring that sample back to Earth for scientists to study.
North Jazz Walk Info Session
Tuesday, June 23 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM, North City Water District
A friendly info session about the North City Jazz Walk.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
CityLearn: Private Tree Code Update
Thursday, June 25 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
We're updating the City's Private Tree Code to meet the City's tree canopy goals and follow Urban Forestry best practices!
Shoreline Global Kick-Off Festival
Tuesday, June 30 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Celebrate international soccer with live music, food trucks, and movement-based activities.
Pups on Parade
Saturday, July 11 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Join Old Dog Haven for a fun day of all things dogs at their summer event!
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields
Free soccer matches for youth ages 8-11 featuring live performances and celebrations, with an international marketplace and food vendors.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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