Free meals for kids at The Y - and for all ages at Ronald Café and PoPY's Café

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Summer Meals are Back at The YMCA

Monday - Friday 12:00pm to 1:00pm free meals for kids are served in the Dale Turner YMCA lobby from June 22 - August 21, 2026. 


Thank you to our food partner Hunger Intervention Program for all you do to nourish our community.


The Y also sponsors all ages meals at Ronald Café on Thursday
As well as hot take out meals from PoPY's Café on Wednesday

Posted by DKH at 4:10 AM
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