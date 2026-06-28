Free meals for kids at The Y - and for all ages at Ronald Café and PoPY's Café
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Monday - Friday 12:00pm to 1:00pm free meals for kids are served in the Dale Turner YMCA lobby from June 22 - August 21, 2026.
Thank you to our food partner Hunger Intervention Program for all you do to nourish our community.
- Hot, sit-down meals with take-out options
- When: Thursdays, 5:30–6:30pm (or earlier if meals run out)
- Where: Ronald United Methodist Church, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
- Hot, takeaway meals only
- When: Wednesdays, 5:00–6:00pm (or earlier if meals run out)
- Where: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline
0 comments:
Post a Comment