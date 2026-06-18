Online collection of historic Washington newspapers reaches one million pages

Seattle Star December 1941

Image courtesy University of Washington

As of June 16, 2026 the As of June 16, 2026 the Washington Digital Newspapers program has officially gathered more than one million pages from historic local newspapers in its online collection.

Industrial Worker, Spokane and Seattle, 1909-1931

The Fig Tree, Spokane, 2003-2024

Everett Daily Herald, 1920s

Seattle Star, 1935-1947

Newport Miner, 2012-2019

Cascadia Daily News, Bellingham, March 2022-February 2026





Since participating in the program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Library of Congress, the Washington Digital Newspapers program has more than doubled the number of available pages.



Researchers who register on the site will find additional features to save search results for long projects. They can also improve search results on their favorite topics using the crowdsourced text correction feature. With over 100 new registrations in May, many people are finding new titles and learning the history of Washington state.







