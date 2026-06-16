Destinations: The Butterfly Garden at Woodland Park Zoo

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

They wait on the plants to get “tapped on the shoulder”
Photo by Steven Gordon

Story & Photos by Steven Gordon

A day out this weekend (Friday) to the Woodland Park Zoo with daughters and granddaughters! One special place was the butterfly exhibit.

It’s mating season…

Mating season for butterflies
Photo by Steven Gordon

Nikon Z8 with 70-200mm 

They are so fast that even with this setup it is hard to capture their spring activities…but I thought it was a nice flow that showed the vigor of their endeavors.

Woodland Park Zoo 5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle 98103. Webpage including ticket sales: Zoo.org


Posted by DKH at 5:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  