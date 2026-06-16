Destinations: The Butterfly Garden at Woodland Park Zoo
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|They wait on the plants to get “tapped on the shoulder”
Photo by Steven Gordon
Story & Photos by Steven Gordon
A day out this weekend (Friday) to the Woodland Park Zoo with daughters and granddaughters! One special place was the butterfly exhibit.
It’s mating season…
They are so fast that even with this setup it is hard to capture their spring activities…but I thought it was a nice flow that showed the vigor of their endeavors.
Woodland Park Zoo 5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle 98103. Webpage including ticket sales: Zoo.org
Woodland Park Zoo 5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle 98103. Webpage including ticket sales: Zoo.org
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