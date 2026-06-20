Travels with Charlie: Walking along with Geese

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Gander on Lake Washington herding geese
Photo by Gordon Snyder

We were walking along Lake Washington Shoreline when I noticed the Gander Goose on right was herding these geese along. A bit unusual.

An eagle was soaring around above them
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Looking around, I spotted an Eagle soaring around. Hmmm. Was that why he was herding them?

They swam by a Crane standing peacefully.
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Followed the swimming geese as we walked along the path, they swam by a Crane standing peacefully. 

Notice the Gander is still herding...

Seems there is always a reward for getting outside and walking with my buddy Charlie.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 3:19 AM
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