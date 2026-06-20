Travels with Charlie: Walking along with Geese

We were walking along Lake Washington Shoreline when I noticed the Gander Goose on right was herding these geese along. A bit unusual.

An eagle was soaring around above them

Photo by Gordon Snyder

They swam by a Crane standing peacefully.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Followed the swimming geese as we walked along the path, they swam by a Crane standing peacefully. Followed the swimming geese as we walked along the path, they swam by a Crane standing peacefully.





Notice the Gander is still herding...





Seems there is always a reward for getting outside and walking with my buddy Charlie.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







Looking around, I spotted an Eagle soaring around. Hmmm. Was that why he was herding them?