Travels with Charlie: Walking along with Geese
Saturday, June 20, 2026
|Gander on Lake Washington herding geese
Photo by Gordon Snyder
We were walking along Lake Washington Shoreline when I noticed the Gander Goose on right was herding these geese along. A bit unusual.
|An eagle was soaring around above them
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Looking around, I spotted an Eagle soaring around. Hmmm. Was that why he was herding them?
|They swam by a Crane standing peacefully.
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Followed the swimming geese as we walked along the path, they swam by a Crane standing peacefully.
Notice the Gander is still herding...
Seems there is always a reward for getting outside and walking with my buddy Charlie.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
Gordon Snyder
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