Food Drive Saturday June 27, 2026 Richmond Beach Congregational Church











These items are particularly needed:

 Low sodium, no sugar added, packed in water or juice  Pop-top cans are appreciated, not everyone has access to a can opener  Canned vegetables: green beans, peas, corn  Canned fruit (any variety)  Canned chicken  Canned tuna  Coffee (instant or ground)  Shelf-stable milk  100% fruit juice (no sugar added)  Brown rice  Whole-grain pasta  Long-grain rice  Spices (salt, pepper, sugar)  Flour  Pancake mixes  Condiments  Dry black beans  Dry red beans  Oats  Dry soup mix  Mac n cheese  Pasta  Vegetable-based oils



Please join us in helping our neighbors by dropping your donations off this Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Drive thru…upper parking lot.

Food drives are critical in the summer because many children lose access to free or reduced-price school meals when classes end. This massive surge in household food needs quickly drains local pantries, which historically receive far fewer donations during the summer months than during the winter. Our quarterly food drive is more important than ever.