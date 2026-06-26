Food Drive Saturday June 27, 2026 Richmond Beach Congregational Church
Friday, June 26, 2026
Food drives are critical in the summer because many children lose access to free or reduced-price school meals when classes end. This massive surge in household food needs quickly drains local pantries, which historically receive far fewer donations during the summer months than during the winter. Our quarterly food drive is more important than ever.
Please join us in helping our neighbors by dropping your donations off this Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Drive thru…upper parking lot.
These items are particularly needed:
Low sodium, no sugar added, packed in water or juice
Pop-top cans are appreciated, not everyone has access to a can opener
Canned vegetables: green beans, peas, corn
Canned fruit (any variety)
Canned chicken
Canned tuna
Coffee (instant or ground)
Shelf-stable milk
100% fruit juice (no sugar added)
Brown rice
Whole-grain pasta
Long-grain rice
Spices (salt, pepper, sugar)
Flour
Pancake mixes
Condiments
Dry black beans
Dry red beans
Oats
Dry soup mix
Mac n cheese
Pasta
Vegetable-based oils
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