Diabetic foot care, early detection and prevention July 7, 2026 at Laurel Cove
Friday, June 19, 2026
Laurel Cove is pleased to announce a special presentation by Caroline Thompson, PTA and Kirsti Kerner, RN, who will discuss diabetic foot care, early detection and prevention.
This free event is open to residents, families, the greater Shoreline community, and our neighbors. Free refreshments will be provided!
July 7th from 1 to 2 pm
Location
Laurel Cove
17201 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
RSVP Information
Please RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:
July 7th from 1 to 2 pm
Location
Laurel Cove
17201 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
RSVP Information
Please RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:
- Phone: (206) 900-6016
- Email: michael.francart@encorecommunities.com
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