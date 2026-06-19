Diabetic foot care, early detection and prevention July 7, 2026 at Laurel Cove

Laurel Cove is pleased to announce a special presentation by Caroline Thompson, PTA and Kirsti Kerner, RN, who will discuss diabetic foot care, early detection and prevention.

This free event is open to residents, families, the greater Shoreline community, and our neighbors. Free refreshments will be provided!July 7th from 1 to 2 pmLocationRSVP InformationPlease RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:We hope you can join us for this informative and meaningful presentation. We look forward to welcoming you.