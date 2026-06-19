Diabetic foot care, early detection and prevention July 7, 2026 at Laurel Cove

Friday, June 19, 2026


Laurel Cove is pleased to announce a special presentation by Caroline Thompson, PTA and Kirsti Kerner, RN, who will discuss diabetic foot care, early detection and prevention. 

This free event is open to residents, families, the greater Shoreline community, and our neighbors. Free refreshments will be provided!

July 7th from 1 to 2 pm
Location
Laurel Cove
17201 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
RSVP Information
Please RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:
We hope you can join us for this informative and meaningful presentation. We look forward to welcoming you.


Posted by DKH at 4:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  