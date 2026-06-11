Jobs: WSDOT Biology Lead (TPS4)





The NWR Environmental team works closely with all transportation partners, users, and diverse communities to protect and improve the environment through its policy development, technical support and training, and leadership in sustainability and resiliency. This lead position supports the agency’s mission, strategic plan goal areas, and safety of the traveling public by serving as a regional leader in biology.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply:



The candidate will provide guidance to regional biologists through mentoring and active engagement related to biological analysis, documentation, and mitigation requirements for WSDOT in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$82,857 – $111,409 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Planning Specialist 4 to join the Northwest Region (NWR) Environmental team that protects Washington’s environment and communities as part of operating and improving the state transportation system.